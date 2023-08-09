TikTok to pump €1m into new digital skills fund for young people in Ireland

Applications for the TikTok Digital Future Fund are open until Friday 22 September. Organisations supporting young people’s skills development are invited to apply. Non-profit support group Rethink Ireland is pairing up with TikTok to create a new fund that will provide support for organisations that equip young people with digital skills. The fund will be added to some of Rethink Ireland’s existing efforts to support non-profits around the country. The new fund is named the TikTok Digital Future Fund and it is being administered by Rethink Ireland. The group is to receive a €750,000 donation from the Chinese video-sharing giant...