ABC exits Twitter: Australia’s national broadcaster shuts down almost all accounts on Elon Musk’s X

The ABC is shutting down almost all of its official accounts on Twitter – now known as X under Elon Musk’s ownership – citing “toxic interactions”, cost and better interaction with ABC content on other social media platforms. There will only be four remaining official ABC accounts: @abcnews, @abcsport, @abcchinese and the master @abcaustralia account. ABC Chinese reaches Chinese-speaking audiences on X. “Starting from today, other ABC accounts will be discontinued,” the ABC managing director, David Anderson, has told staff. Anderson said the closure of the Insiders, News Breakfast and ABC Politics accounts earlier this year limited the amount of...