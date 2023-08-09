N-Type Solar Cells to Dominate the Global TOPCon Solar Cells Market, Witnessing Remarkable CAGR of 19.8% by 2032

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “TOPCon Solar Cells Market – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Type, Installation and Region – Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global TOPCon solar cells market, valued at $7.54 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, reaching $40.69 billion by 2032. The market is projected to accelerate at an impressive CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. The increasing demand for solar cells with higher efficiency and flexible manufacturing processes using TOPCon technology is driving the growth of...