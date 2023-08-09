The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Goldman Sachs names stocks to play AI

August 9, 2023
Widespread artificial intelligence adoption could fuel productivity, benefit economies and even boost major currencies, according to Goldman Sachs. But the clearest impact will be on stocks, said the investment bank in a July note. Stock prices should rise when earnings get a boost from the productivity boom. "The impact is clearest in equities, which should rise on a higher forward outlook for GDP and profits," Goldman wrote. Widespread adoption of AI could fuel a 10-year period in which annual productivity growth could reach as much as 1.5 percentage points higher, said the bank. "If so, that would be comparable to...
