Nuclear power could have a major role in the global energy mix in the coming years. Should ASX uranium shares be back on your radar? Even though Australia is one of the biggest producers of uranium in the world, the nuclear fuel had suffered from low prices for much of the 2010s. The 2011 Fukushima disaster had much to...