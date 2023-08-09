Effects of COVID-19 quarantine on outcomes in individuals with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy

A recent study published in Frontiers in Medicine evaluated the effects of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) quarantine on outcomes in individuals with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP). Study: Rational use of drugs to alleviate adverse outcomes caused by COVID-19 quarantine in women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy. Image Credit: Coffeemill/Shutterstock.com Background COVID-19 has been linked to adverse health outcomes, such as neurologic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular sequelae. ICP is a liver disease characterized by pruritus, elevated bile acids, and jaundice. Although ICP symptoms typically subside after delivery, the probability of relapse in subsequent pregnancies is high. ICP elevates the risk of...