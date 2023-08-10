Biden is about to sign an order restricting U.S. investments in Chinese technology

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sign of growing strains between the world's two biggest powers, President Joe Biden planned to sign an executive order Wednesday that would block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China. It will cover advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. Senior administration officials said that the effort stemmed from national security goals, rather than economic interests and that the categories it covered were narrow in scope. The officials insisted on anonymity to discuss details of the order. The United States and China appear to be increasingly locked in a geopolitical...