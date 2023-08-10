European stocks climb but Flutter Entertainment drags Dublin market lower

Flutter Entertainment fell 4.4 per cent in Dublin after it warned of a weaker outlook in the Australian market. Photograph: Paddy Power Betfair/PA Wire European shares hit a one-week high on Wednesday on a boost from energy stocks and as Italian lenders rebounded from the previous session’s sharp losses after the government eased its stance on the windfall tax on banks. Euro zone banks gained 1.4 per cent after a 3.5 per cent slump a day earlier, when Italy’s government announced a cap on a windfall tax for the country’s lenders. It clarified that the 40 per cent windfall tax...