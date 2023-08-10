Biden narrows China investment limit order as US seeks better ties

President Joe Biden with President Xi Jinping of China ahead of the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, last year. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times President Joe Biden imposed limits on US investments in China as part of a push to restrict the country’s ability to develop next-generation military and surveillance technologies that might threaten US national security. The order, announced Wednesday, would regulate US investments in some Chinese semiconductor, quantum computing and artificial intelligence firms. It was signed after almost two years of deliberations that saw China hawks argue for faster, tougher action while others, including the Treasury Department,...