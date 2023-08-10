Elon Musk has accused the ABC of embracing censorship after Australia’s public broadcaster drastically reduced its presence on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Well of course they prefer censorship-friendly social media,” Musk posted on X in reply to an ABC news report about the move. “The Australian public does not.” Well of course they prefer censorship-friendly social media. The Australian public does not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 9, 2023 The ABC’s managing director, David Anderson, on Wednesday said the broadcaster was shutting down almost all of its official accounts on X. He cited “toxic interactions”...