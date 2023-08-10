Biden’s new restrictions on U.S. investment in China prompt Ottawa to consult with Washington

Open this photo in gallery: Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne responds to a question from the media in Ottawa in June.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press Canadian officials are consulting with Washington about how to deal with an executive order President Joe Biden signed Wednesday to prohibit some new U.S. investment in China in sensitive technologies like computer chips. The long-awaited presidential order authorizes the U.S. Treasury Secretary to prohibit or restrict U.S. investments in Chinese entities in three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies and certain artificial intelligence systems. The administration said the restrictions would apply to “narrow...