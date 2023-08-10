The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

It's about to get harder for US firms to invest in Chinese markets

August 10, 2023
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with US President Joe Biden at their meeting on Monday during the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images President Biden will announce an executive order that bans investments in some Chinese tech companies in 2024. The move escalates the White House's efforts to limit Beijing from developing advanced military technology. It will also require Americans conducting business in China to inform the US government about it. President Joe Biden is set to introduce an executive order on Wednesday that limits investments in certain Chinese technology companies, the New York Times...
