US bans American investment in China's semiconductor, AI, and quantum computing industries

What just happened? Last month's report that the US government was planning to restrict critical investments in China has proved accurate after President Biden signed an executive order introducing the ban. As with the chip-related sanctions, the government said the move will prevent China from improving its military, developing advanced weapons, and undermining US security - using money from US investors. The order authorizes the US Treasury to limit or prohibit US investment in three areas of Chinese development: semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. The restrictions will apply to "narrow subsets" of these areas, though the administration never went...