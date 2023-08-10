Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Thursday

What I am looking at Thursday, Aug. 10 Cooler-than-expected July consumer price index pretty much takes even slim odds of a Fed interest rate hike off the table at next month's meeting. Airline fares are down. Weekly jobless claims 248,000 versus 230,000 expected. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set to open higher on the tame CPI and softer jobs data. Bond yields decline U.S. investments in semiconductors and other tech that could be used by the Chinese military are banned in a new executive order signed by President Joe Biden. China's reaction same...