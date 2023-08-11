Today’s Top News Headlines and Latest News at 10:30 am on 11 August 2023

In top national news: In a strong rebuttal to the no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday hit out at the Opposition INDIA alliance, the Congress and the Gandhi family in particular, saying “people of the country” have “no confidence” in them. Wrapping up a three-day discussion on the no-trust motion in Lok Sabha, Modi said, “With the way you abuse democracy and this country, with the way you abuse me, I am sure the country will brighten the prospect of a BJP-led NDA” and it will return to power in 2024 for a third consecutive term....