Top dog: BHP, Rio Tinto and the pursuit of political power

The big question is whether Rio will catch more flies with honey than BHP does with a mix of vinegar and megaphone diplomacy. Chastened by the international shame inflicted by destruction of prized cultural heritage at Juukan Gorge in 2020, and the parliamentary inquiry that followed, Rio remains focused on rebuilding proverbial bridges and its reputation in this country. Rio’s public commentary on policy matters tends to be conciliatory, humble and even apologetic at times. Conflict is avoided and praise for governments common. The 2020 blasting of Juukan Gorge caused an outcry. PKKP Aboriginal Corporation Rio chairman Dom Barton –...