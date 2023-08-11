A rocket with a lunar landing craft blasts off on Russia's first moon mission in nearly 50 years

Jim Heintz And Emma Burrows, The Associated Press TALLINN, Estonia (AP) - A rocket carrying a lunar landing craft blasted off Friday on Russia's first moon mission in nearly 50 years, racing to land on Earth's satellite ahead of an Indian spacecraft. The launch from Russia's Vostochny spaceport in the Far East of the Luna-25 craft to the moon is Russia's first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. The Russian lunar lander is expected to reach the moon on Aug. 23, about the same day as an Indian craft which was launched on July 14. The...