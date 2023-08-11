Chinese Tech Companies To Gobble Up $4 Billion Worth of NVIDIA AI GPUs by 2024

The AI frenzy has gained most of its traction in China, where companies like Alibaba and ByteDance rush to enter the generative AI world. Financial Times reports that Chinese tech behemoths have reportedly ordered $5 billion worth of AI GPUs from NVIDIA, taking things to the next level. AI Boom Holds Major Share in China With Companies Demanding More NVIDIA AI GPUs Currently, Team Green offers cut-down variants of its AI GPUs in China, such as the A800 and H800. These models are a workaround for US sanctions since NVIDIA can't overlook the potential Chinese markets hold. Despite degraded performance,...