US Cybersecurity inquiry into the risks of cloud computing

August 11, 2023
What you need to know A group of Chinese hackers breached Microsoft email accounts belonging to two dozen government agencies in July, though the issue has been mitigated. A cybersecurity advisory panel commissioned by U.S. President Biden's administration, dubbed the Cyber Safety Review Board, has launched an investigation into the risks of cloud computing. The panel's investigation will also look into Microsoft. Senator Ron Wyden penned a letter on July 27 requesting the board to look into the attack and cited that there was more to the story than Microsoft was letting on. In July, a group of Chinese hackers...
