Biden calls China ‘ticking time bomb,’ citing economic challenges

President Biden on Thursday described China as a “ticking time bomb,” pointing to the country’s underlying economic challenges in some of his starkest comments about Beijing to date. Biden, speaking to supporters at a fundraiser in Utah, suggested China was in trouble because of slowing growth and a high unemployment rate. “China is a ticking time bomb in many cases,” Biden said. “They’ve got some problems,” he added. “That’s not good, because when bad folks have problems, they do bad things.” The president’s comments risk exacerbating tensions with Beijing at a time when the relationship between the two countries is...