OnePlus just fixed a phone screen problem not even Apple or Samsung have solved

August 11, 2023
Most of the best phones now have enough water resistance that you can safely use them in the rain, but being able to use them effectively in the rain is another matter entirely, because once that screen is wet, it struggles to respond to your inputs. OnePlus though might have come up with a solution, however. The company has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro includes ‘Rainwater Touch Control’ technology, which combines a custom screen chip and some algorithms to account for water on the display, and prevent it from interfering with taps and swipes. This technology was...
