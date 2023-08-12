Adam Posen: “Brexit is a trade war by the UK on itself”

Adam Posen, photographed for the New Statesman at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Washington DC by Shuran Huang The British economy has become a cautionary tale. Over the past year it has recorded the highest inflation rate in the G7 and one of the lowest growth rates. The government’s debt interest payments will be the largest in the developed world in 2023 (10.4 per cent of revenue), according to the ratings agency Fitch. Average British living standards are comparable to those of Alabama, one of the poorest US states. What explains this malaise? One of those best placed to...