Indira Gandhi's speech, Ravi Shankar's concert-Master Sound shaped Independent India's voice

This led him to Panchkuian Road. Named after the five Mughal-era wells that provided water to people living in this area, this road was developed by British town planners as the second arterial route that connected Old Delhi to the evolving capital of New Delhi. Over time water wells got laid over by ever-expanding roads and the largely residential areas of Panchkuian Road became a commercial hub for new and emerging businesses. The company’s founder Sardar Thakur Singh and his family came to Delhi as Partition refugees. He had to leave behind his textile business in Pakistan. But the entrepreneurial...