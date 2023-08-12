The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Chinese surveillance firm selling cameras with ‘skin colour analytics’ feature raise concerns

August 12, 2023
Source: theprint.in theprint.in
News Snapshot:
VoA is the state-owned news network and international radio broadcaster of the United States of America, which produces digital, TV, and radio content that is shared worldwide. In the July 31 IPVM report accessed by VOA Mandarin, “The company defended the analytics as being a ‘basic feature of a smart security solution.'” Washington : Chinese surveillance equipment maker Dahua is selling cameras with what it calls a “skin colour analytics” feature in Europe according to a report by the IPVM (Internet Protocol Video Market), a US-based security and surveillance industry research group, as cited by Voice of America. In February...
