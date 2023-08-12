Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Not Broken, But Nvidia, Tesla Flash Sell Signals

Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. X The stock market rally had a mixed week, but the action was generally negative, with resurgent Treasury yields and mixed earnings weighing on growth. The Nasdaq fell through the 50-day and 10-week moving averages during the week. Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA) are decisively below their 10-week lines. Nvidia stock's decline is especially important as it's the leader of the AI-led market rally. The S&P 500 edged lower, but found support around its 10-week lines Friday. The Dow Jones bucked the trend, edging higher....