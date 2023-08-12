The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China's Surveillance cameras with 'Skin Color Analytics' raise human rights concerns

August 12, 2023
Chinese surveillance equipment maker Dahua is selling cameras with what it calls a “skin colour analytics” feature in Europe according to a report by the IPVM (Internet Protocol Video Market), a US-based security and surveillance industry research group, as cited by Voice of America. In the July 31 IPVM report accessed by VOA Mandarin, “The company defended the analytics as being a ‘basic feature of a smart security solution.'” VoA is the state-owned news network and international radio broadcaster of the United States of America, which produces digital, TV, and radio content that is shared worldwide. In February 2021, IPVM...
