China's Surveillance cameras with 'Skin Color Analytics' raise human rights concerns

Chinese surveillance equipment maker Dahua is selling cameras with what it calls a “skin colour analytics” feature in Europe according to a report by the IPVM (Internet Protocol Video Market), a US-based security and surveillance industry research group, as cited by Voice of America. In the July 31 IPVM report accessed by VOA Mandarin, “The company defended the analytics as being a ‘basic feature of a smart security solution.'” VoA is the state-owned news network and international radio broadcaster of the United States of America, which produces digital, TV, and radio content that is shared worldwide. In February 2021, IPVM...