The energy transition is the new gold rush and investors play an essential role

Open this photo in gallery: Workers stand on a platform lifted by a crane during the construction of a new wind turbine at a wind farm near Dortmund, Germany, on July 14.INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images The world is undergoing a paradigm shift, both politically and economically. This article is the second in a four-part series that examines several changes, including the energy transition opportunity, evolving dynamics with emerging markets, and how North America can leverage its comparative advantages to strengthen its position in the global market. History is replete with pivotal moments that redefined the nature of investing: the Industrial Revolution,...