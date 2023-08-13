What is RCS messaging? The iMessage rival and SMS text replacement explained

Google is pushing Android phone users away from using SMS messaging so they can instead use its new and upgraded RCS messaging protocol, but what is it? The RCS messaging protocol is used by the Google Messages app and has recently been made the default option for all of its users – that is unless they opt out and decide to stick with regular SMS. And by 2026, it's expected that roughly half of all phones will use RCS. Here you’ll find answers to a bunch of common questions you might have about RCS messaging including what RCS stands for,...