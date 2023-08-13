Yes, cold weather affects EV batteries. Here's why they drain faster.

Tesla electric cars charge at a Supercharger. George Rose/Getty Images Tesla has been accused of overstating its EVs' ranges, particularly in cold weather. EV car batteries drain much quicker in cold conditions, significantly affecting their performance. The main issue is caused by drivers heating their cabins, a battery expert previously told Insider. Tesla is facing backlash following a report that says it created a secret team to suppress customer complaints about the range of its electric vehicles. Reuters reported that the EV maker had created a "diversion team" last summer, which was tasked with canceling as many range-related appointments as...