Russia's top general Sergei Shoigu bragged that the Kremlin's war in Ukraine has 'debunked many myths' that NATO weapons and military standards are superior

August 16, 2023
Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com ca.finance.yahoo.com
News Snapshot:
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Contributor/Getty Images Sergei Shoigu says the war is "debunking many myths" that NATO military standards are superior. He bragged that even Russia's Soviet-era weapons fared better in some cases than Western equipment. Shogiu said Russia would share findings about the "weaknesses" in NATO weapons with its partners. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu bragged on Tuesday that the Kremlin has shown the West's military technology is not all it's chalked up to be. "The Russian army debunked many myths about the superiority of Western military standards," Shoigu said at a security conference attended by Chinese Defense...
