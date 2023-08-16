Daily Briefing: PM Modi’s speech; latest on train killings; irregularities in Ayushmann Bharat audit; and more

Good morning! ?? In his last Independence Day address ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would be back at the Red Fort next year. He framed the upcoming elections as a battle against “evils” plaguing the country, saying “now is not the time to shut your eyes” towards “corruption, dynastic rule and appeasement”. ????Three hot button issues — the situation in Manipur, inflation and unemployment — featured heavily in the Prime Minister’s speech this year. ?? Among the new women-focussed initiatives announced by the PM was ‘Lakhpati Didi’, which will focus on providing...