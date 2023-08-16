Non-tariff barriers stymie India’s efforts to boost global trade

Written by mukesh jagota While the government is considering more free trade agreements that address tariff walls, the post-pandemic proliferation of non-tariff barriers (NTBs) are threatening to undo the trade liberalisation plans. NTBs have come in the form of quotas, embargoes or technical regulations, standards and conformity assessment procedures that are used to ensure safety, quality and performance of goods. The key Indian exports that routinely face high NTBs are chilies, tea, basmati rice, milk, poultry, bovine meat, fish, chemicals products to the EU;, sesame seed, shrimps, Medicines, Apparels to Japan; food, meat, fish dairy and industrial products to China....