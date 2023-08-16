Celebs Go Dating's Lottie Moss drops biggest hint yet she is dating co-star Adam Collard

Lottie Moss has dropped the biggest hint yet she is dating her Celebs Go Dating co-star Adam Collard. The 25-year-old OnlyFans star, who is the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, is one of the celebs taking part in this year’s E4 dating show, along with Adam, newly-single broadcaster Vanessa Feltz, Mark from Made In Chelsea, Love Island ’s Chloe Burrows and comedian Spuddz. Although dating experts Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson aren’t keen on the celebs dating each other, it seems Lottie and Adam are doing their own thing before the show has even started - and have been...