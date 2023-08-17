OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launches with 24GB RAM and 'super fast' 150W charging

What you need to know OnePlus launches the Ace 2 Pro in China with a 6.7-inch OLED display using technology to reduce eye strain and improve responsiveness when wet. Its rear camera array consists of a 50MP OIS main shooter, an 8MP wide-angled lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The device offers a 24GB RAM/1TB configuration alongside a 5,000mAh battery with 150W charging. The Ace 2 Pro is available for pre-order in China for ¥2,999. OnePlus has launched the new Ace 2 Pro in China, revealing all that we need to know about its latest handheld. As detailed by OnePlus,...