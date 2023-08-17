The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

NYC Bans TikTok on All City-Owned Devices

August 17, 2023
New York City has decided to ban TikTok from city-owned devices used by NYC employees, reports The Verge. The New York City Cyber Command said that TikTok is a "security threat to the city's technical networks." City employees are no longer allowed to download or use the TikTok app on city-owned devices, and they are also not allowed to access the TikTok website. New York state previously banned TikTok on state-issued devices, but some employees were still able to use it for marketing purposes. "While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we...
