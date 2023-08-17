The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

How the rouble and Russia’s economy have been stressed by sanctions

August 17, 2023
News Snapshot:
2. What do they include? The widest-ranging and most consequential sanctions include the coordinated blocking by Western governments of some $US300 billion ($466 billion) of Russian central bank assets held abroad and a ban on transporting Russian crude anywhere in the world using Western services, such as insurance or shipping, unless it’s sold at or below $US60 per barrel. There are also export restrictions on technology used for military purposes. Additional sanctions include asset freezes, banking and trade restrictions, and other financial penalties against Russian individuals and entities. 3. What effect have they had? They’ve put Russia’s gross domestic product...
