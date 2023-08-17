NYC bans TikTok on city-owned devices

New York City is banning TikTok from city-owned devices and requiring agencies to remove the app within the next 30 days. The directive issued Wednesday comes after a review by the NYC Cyber Command which a city official said found that TikTok “posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks.” Starting immediately, city employees are barred from downloading or using the app and accessing TikTok’s website from any city-owned devices. “While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner,”...