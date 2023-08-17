The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Intel is shown on one of their office buildings in San Diego, California April 21, 2016. Acquire Licensing Rights NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Intel (INTC.O) can thank China later. The chipmaker on Wednesday terminated its $5.4 billion acquisition of Tower Semiconductor (TSEM.TA), after failing to secure approval from the country’s State Administration for Market Regulation. Beijing’s trustbusters are providing a helpful escape route from the intensifying technology trade war. There was concern about the deal’s fate when it was agreed back in February 2022. A...