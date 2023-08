A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's internet regulator is reaching out to foreign firms including Walmart (WMT.N) and PayPal (PYPL.O) to discuss ways to navigate Beijing's new data-security rules, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.