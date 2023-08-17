The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China to set up solar, wind recycling system as waste volumes surge

August 17, 2023
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China, the world's biggest renewable equipment manufacturer, will set up a recycling system for ageing wind turbines and solar panels as it tries to tackle the growing volumes of waste generated by the industry, the state planner said. China has ramped up its wind and solar manufacturing capabilities in a bid to decarbonise its economy and ease its dependence on coal, and it is now on track to meet its goal to bring total wind and solar capacity to 1,200 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, up from 758 GW at the end of last year. But...
