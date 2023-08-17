Today’s Latest Business News, Finance and Share Market News at 9:30 am on 17 August 2023

Let's begin - India’s organised retail stores, which contribute around 12% of overall fast-moving consumer goods sales, grew the highest in six quarters at 21.1% year-on-year during the April-June period, NielsenIQ data shows, on the back of a stable urban demand environment. Steady urban sales across categories such as food, home care and personal care, the data insights and market research agency said helped modern trade outperform traditional trade, which grew at 6.2% y-o-y in the June quarter. NielsenIQ does not track e-commerce sales, but industry estimates suggest that the online channel grew at about 12-15% y-o-y in terms of...