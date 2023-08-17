The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Wish you weren’t here! How tourists are ruining the world’s greatest destinations

August 17, 2023
Source: theguardian.com theguardian.com
News Snapshot:
Ivan Bera, 24, has always loved the feeling of being naked. He says that when he was about 17, he “ decided to try it in public”, with his then girlfriend. Since then, “I have been very busy with the associations in Catalonia,” he tells me. The Catalan naturist-nudist scene is rich, decades-old and organised. Bera is a member of Joves Naturistes, which is for 18- to 35-year-olds; last week the all-ages Naturist-Nudist Federation of Catalonia made a public appeal for tourists wearing swimsuits to stay away from their beaches. “Legally, we can practise it everywhere: there is no law...
