North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae meet with members of the Non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee, as he inspects the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, in Pyongyang, North Korea May 16, 2023, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 17, 2023. KCNA via Acquire Licensing Rights Read more SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - North Korea may launch an intercontinental ballistic missile or take other military action to protest a summit between the United States, South Korea and Japan, a South Korean lawmaker said on Thursday, citing the country's...