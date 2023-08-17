The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

North Korea prepares for military actions in protest of US, South Korea, Japan summit South Korea

August 17, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae meet with members of the Non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee, as he inspects the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, in Pyongyang, North Korea May 16, 2023, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 17, 2023. KCNA via Acquire Licensing Rights Read more SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - North Korea may launch an intercontinental ballistic missile or take other military action to protest a summit between the United States, South Korea and Japan, a South Korean lawmaker said on Thursday, citing the country's...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter