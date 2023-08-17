China slowdown creates cheap thrills for Tencent

A child plays the game "Honour of Kings" by Tencent at home in Dezhou, Shandong province, China July 2, 2017. Picture taken July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer Acquire Licensing Rights HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's economic woes have gifted Tencent (0700.HK) an unexpected silver lining. The $400 billion technology titan on Wednesday unveiled quarterly sales growth that was a tad disappointing. But the country’s gloomy economic backdrop is prompting consumers to shift spending to low-cost entertainment. That should boost the company’s lucrative video-games and advertising businesses. Results for the three months to the end of June were mixed....