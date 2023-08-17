Stock market today: Asia follows Wall Street lower after Fed"s notes dent hopes of rate hikes ending

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Thursday after notes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting dented hopes interest rate hikes are finished. Hong Kong and Tokyo lost more than 1 per cent. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also retreated. Oil prices declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.8 per cent on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's latest meeting suggested board members are unsure what to do after raising their key lending rate to a two-decade high. Traders had hoped they would decide inflation was under control and last month's rate hike was the last. Fed officials face a "tough...