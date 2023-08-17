New York City Bans TikTok On Government-Owned Devices: Here's Why

New York City on Wednesday banned TikTok on government-owned devices, citing security concerns, joining a number of U.S. cities and states that have put such restrictions on the short video sharing app. TikTok, which is used by more than 150 million Americans and is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has faced growing calls from U.S. lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence. TikTok “posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks,” the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. New York City agencies are required to remove the...