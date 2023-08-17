At Camp David, Biden aims to nudge Japan and South Korea toward greater unity in complicated Pacific

FILE - President Joe Biden, left, talks with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, ahead of a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Biden aims to further tighten security and economic ties between Japan and South Korea, two nations that have struggled to stay on speaking terms, as he welcomes their leaders to the rustic Camp David presidential retreat Friday, Aug. 18. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden aims to further tighten security and economic ties between Japan and South...