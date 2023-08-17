New York City bans TikTok on government devices

1/3 New York City Wednesday ordered the Chinese-owned TikTok app removed from all government devices. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Aug. 17 (UPI) -- New York City banned TikTok on city-owned devices finding the app poses a security threat to the city's technical networks. The directive issued Wednesday orders all city employees using city devices to delete TikTok from city-owned devices within 30 days and banned downloading or using the app or accessing TikTok's website from any city-owned devices. Advertisement "NYC Cyber Command determined that the TikTok application posed a security threat to the city's technical networks...