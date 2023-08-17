From 4h ago 05.41 EDT Rouble recovers after Russia turns screws on exporters The rouble seems to like it and has strengthened a bit, to 93.8 per dollar. Here’s more from Bloomberg: Russia’s government will hold off on stiffening restrictions on the movement of capital and instead prepare recommendations for exporters to coax them into surrendering more of their foreign revenues to help stabilise the rouble. Following a meeting on Wednesday between President Vladimir Putin and top officials, authorities are now crafting informal measures of capital control, according to three people familiar with the discussions. Guidelines for large exporters are...