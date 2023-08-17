UK’s AI checks and safeguards to target computing power and chip sales

R ishi Sunak will reveal UK plans for AI regulation and development at a summit later this year. This event was announced in June, but firm details on the plan have effectively been non-existent to date. According to Bloomberg, Bletchley Park is being considered as the venue for the event. It has a blunt resonance as the place where the enigma code was cracked during World War II. It is reported world leaders and AI pioneers will be invited. Among them are Joe Biden and the other G7 country leaders, as well as OpenAI boss Sam Altman, DeepMind CEO Demis...